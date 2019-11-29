Doris Lium

Doris was born Dec. 5, 1925, on the farm in Monroe Co., to John and Olga (Nordrum) Larson. She married Allen B. Lium, April 17, 1945, and they shared 63 years together until his death Nov. 11, 2008. Doris was a wonderful Mother and homemaker, devotedly caring for her husband and children. Her house was always immaculate and frequently had the delightful fragrance of freshly baked bread, cookies or other goodies. She and Allen hosted many fun family gatherings for Christmas, summer reunions, birthdays or other special occasions. After her children were grown, Doris became a “second Mom” to the three daughters of Donna and LaRoy Perkins, Cathy, Pamela and Eileen, and remained very close to the Perkins’ family throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby. She was a member of the Westby Ladies American Legion Auxillary. She enjoyed bowling, but her favorite pastime was always getting to watch her grandsons at their different sporting events.