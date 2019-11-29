Doris Lium

Doris Hazel Lium, 93, of Westby passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
Doris was born Dec. 5, 1925, on the farm in Monroe Co., to John and Olga (Nordrum) Larson. She married Allen B. Lium, April 17, 1945, and they shared 63 years together until his death Nov. 11, 2008. Doris was a wonderful Mother and homemaker, devotedly caring for her husband and children. Her house was always immaculate and frequently had the delightful fragrance of freshly baked bread, cookies or other goodies. She and Allen hosted many fun family gatherings for Christmas, summer reunions, birthdays or other special occasions. After her children were grown, Doris became a “second Mom” to the three daughters of Donna and LaRoy Perkins, Cathy, Pamela and Eileen, and remained very close to the Perkins’ family throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby. She was a member of the Westby Ladies American Legion Auxillary. She enjoyed bowling, but her favorite pastime was always getting to watch her grandsons at their different sporting events.
Doris is survived by her son, Michael (Mary) Lium of Westby; her daughter, Judie Lium Hooper of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons, Ryan (MaryJo) Lium of La Crosse, and Matthew (Ashley) Lium of Westby; three great-grandsons, Michael Ryan Lium, Jase Matthew Lium and Brekk Allen Lium; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved their “Aunt DoDo,” and she adored all of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her grandson, Jason Hooper; her parents, John and Olga Larson; Allen’s parents, Alf and Belva (Nyhus) Lium; also all of her siblings, Ragna (George) Gates, Lucille (Alfred) Leis, Evelyn (Morris) Blihovde, Irene (Roy) Gallatin, Ruby (Robert) Dahl, James Larson and Leslie (Bernice) Larson.
A special thank you to all Norseland Nursing Home personnel and doctors for the wonderful respect, care and love given to Doris.
Funeral services for Doris will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate with burial following the service at Our Sarviors Lutheran Cemetery in Westby. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
