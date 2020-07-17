× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

VIOLA — Dorothy Marie McKittrick, 94, of Viola passed away at Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Viroqua Friday, July 10, 2020. Dorothy was born in Vernon County, to Albert and Bertha (Oren) Ekum Oct. 30, 1925. She graduated from Readstown High School and Vernon County Normal School. She married Arland McKittrick June 30, 1948. They spent most of their married life farming Sylvan Tpwnship, in Richland County. Dorothy had several careers in her life, including teacher, CNA, and librarian. She was very active with her church, Sugar Grove Church of Christ, her community, and her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Ellen (Bob) Miller of Viola; and her son; Tom McKittrick of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Ryan McKittrick, Josh (Elizabeth) Miller, Stephanie (Aaron) Joyce, Todd McKittrick, Kyle (Sara) McKittrick, Will (Katie) Miller, Tim (Nicole) McKittrick, Anna McKittrick, Grace McKittrick, Sam McKittrick (Carolena); and her sister-in-law, June McKittrick. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arland; her daughter, Arlana Merry; her son, Larry; and daughter-in-law, Sara McKittrick; as well as her siblings, Ernest, Selma, Theresa Clements, Archie, Walter, Sally Sherry, Tom; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family service will be held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with burial in the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.