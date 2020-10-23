Douglas Wayne Hanson

Doug was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Viroqua, to Joslyn and Ona (Goplin) Hanson. He attended Westby High School and was a hired hand for farmers in the area. He was united in marriage to Alene Young, June 24, 1967. They raised two daughters, Tammy and Tonia, on their farm in Viroqua. He worked construction the majority of his life, for Sheldon’s, Mathy, Gasser, and Kraemer. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, fun times in the garage with friends and having his children, grandchildren and his great-granddaughter visit him. He was a member of Westby Rod and Gun Club, Viroqua VFW, and Eagles. He had great times with Mont, Chad, Heath and Todd; they shared lots of stories and memories.