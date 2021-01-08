COON VALLEY — Durwood “Woody” R. Roningen, 86, of rural Coon Valley died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born Nov. 11, 1934, to Julius and Irene (Mortenson) Roningen, in Black River Falls. Woody married Rose Mary Roskos, July 10, 1954, in Black River Falls. He worked as a welder at Trane Company in La Crosse, for almost 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Coon Valley. Woody loved spending time with his family and taking care of his daughter, Mary, at home the past 42 years.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Mary; four daughters, Suzanne (James) Reget of Appleton, Wis., Kathleen Reinhart of Coon Valley, Barbara Steiger Roningen of Onalaska, and Mary of Coon Valley; a brother, Roderick (LaVanna) of Janesville, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Ben Roskos; and two sisters-in-law, Judy and Sandy Roskos; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Coon Valley. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be sent to the family or to Seland Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Coon Valley, Wis., 54623.