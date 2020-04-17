Edward Emil Klos

Edward, the son of Emil and Anna (Rybarczyk) Klos, was raised in La Crosse. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, Central High School, and then La Crosse State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education and later his master's. More importantly this is where he met his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Downing), selling brooms for the Newman Club. They were married Aug. 11, 1962, and settled in Westby, where he taught chemistry and physics for 38 years and did carpentry work during the summer. Ed retired in 2000, to full time carpentry and repair work, which he had done since his teenage years. He also loved relieving Pat of childcare responsibilities and taking the children for a wagon ride to the bakery for cookies.

Ed and Pat were members of the Annunciation of the B.V.M. Church in Viroqua, which was the foundation of their love for each other, their family and their commitment to their community. Ed was very active in his church, the Westby Lions (55 years), the Bethel Buttik, the Westby Investors, Tuesday Night Come to Supper and the many community projects that came out of those organizations. When his sons were of age, he served as both Cub master and then Scout master. He served on the church council and taught catechism for a number of years. He and Pat chaired the Sacred Liturgy committee for several years. He was a Eucharistic Minister and put his carpentry skills to work around the church. He was always available to help and gave much of his time to others, but cherished time with his family. He went on several pilgrimages and he and Pat enjoyed many trips and cruises with the Daines'. He especially enjoyed trips arranged by and taken with Tim.