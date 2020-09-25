COON VALLEY — Edythe A. Larson, 75, of Coon Valley died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Edy was born July 19, 1945, to Vilas and Loula (Powell) Hanson. She grew up in Coon Valley and graduated from Westby High School in 1963. Edy married Jon Larson March 7, 1964. They lived on the family farm outside of Coon Valley and raised three children. In later years she worked at Vernon Memorial Hospital as a PT assistant, which she loved very much. After she retired, they traveled to warmer climates during the winter months.