COON VALLEY — Edythe A. Larson, 75, of Coon Valley died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Edy was born July 19, 1945, to Vilas and Loula (Powell) Hanson. She grew up in Coon Valley and graduated from Westby High School in 1963. Edy married Jon Larson March 7, 1964. They lived on the family farm outside of Coon Valley and raised three children. In later years she worked at Vernon Memorial Hospital as a PT assistant, which she loved very much. After she retired, they traveled to warmer climates during the winter months.
Survivors include her husband, Jon; three children, David (Sue) Larson, Darren (Jodi) Larson, and Debby (Jeff) Kragt; four grandchildren, Jessie Larson (Ethan Baker), Mitch Larson, Katie Larson and Nick Larson; a special cousin, Susie Knutson; and a longtime friend and neighbor, Terri Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Burial will follow in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
