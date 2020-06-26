Ellen M. Pederson

She was a graduate of Westby High School in 1952, and went on to work at Vernon Memorial Hospital for 25 years, as a respiratory therapist, where she became the manager of the respiratory therapy department. After retiring from the hospital, she worked at the Jubilee Floral Department in Viroqua, for 10 years. Ellen volunteered at Norseland Nursing Home, Bethel Nursing Home, and Vernon Memorial Hospital, caring for their flowerbeds. She also enjoyed genealogy and Civil War research. Ellen was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and the Westby Area Historical Society. Above all other things, Ellen was a caregiver for many in her family through the years, a wonderful mother and amazing grandmother.