CASHTON — Esther Olive Pulham, 87, of Cashton passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. Esther was born to Oscar and Emma (Hanson) Johnson, Nov. 12, 1933, in the town of Portland, Wis. She was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Church in rural Cashton. She attended school at Woodard School, rural Cashton and graduated from Cashton High School.
On Oct. 6, 1953, she married Walter La Verne Pulham in the Cashton Parsonage. She traveled with him to Kentucky and Texas, during his military service.
She loved living on her family’s home farm and working the land. Esther worked at Spartek, after her children graduated and was a member of the Immanuel ladies aide. Esther loved to stay active by dancing and attending her exercise classes. She enjoyed playing the piano and card games and looked forward to helping out family and friends, by driving them to appointments or to casinos. Esther will be fondly remembered by the great-grandchildren, for her buttered toast and popcorn, while watching the show, “Who wants to be a Millionaire,” and dancing with them to Neil Diamond songs.
Esther is survived by her son, Hans (Mary Anne) Pulham and their children, Tracy and her children, Alexandriea, Scarlett, Thomas, and Paul Giesler, Wade (Teresa) and their children, Gage, Remington and Noah Pulham and Hans Edward (Andrea) Pulham; and a daughter, Kathleen Pulham of Sparta; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Pete” Pulham, in 1991; a sister, Martha (Levi) (Alvin Hopkins) Marx; half-brothers, Morris (Dorothy) Homsted and Clifford (Mary Lou) Homsted.
Funeral services will be held at a later date, with burial in the Moen Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Esther’s name to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. Family has requested that memorials may be given in Esther’s name and sent to the Torkelson Funeral Home, 720 Wisconsin St., Cashton, Wis.
