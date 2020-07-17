Eunice Elaine Mathison

As a young child she enjoyed horseback riding and music. She moved to La Crosse at a young age and worked at the Auto-Lite, where she met many life long friends. She met her future husband, Harland, at a young age and they enjoyed going to dances together at the Avalon and many other places. They were married March 1, 1952. They farmed in Westby and later on took over the Mathison farm on Rognstad Ridge near Cashton. She later worked as a nursing assistant at Norseland Nursing Home, until her retirement. Together they raised three children and enjoyed spending time with their six grandchildren. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, being a mother was her pride and joy.