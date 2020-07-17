WESTBY — Eunice Elaine Mathison, 93, of Westby passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Timber Coulee, to the late Gilbert and Alfhild (Andersen) Christianson. She grew up on a farm in Timber Coulee.
As a young child she enjoyed horseback riding and music. She moved to La Crosse at a young age and worked at the Auto-Lite, where she met many life long friends. She met her future husband, Harland, at a young age and they enjoyed going to dances together at the Avalon and many other places. They were married March 1, 1952. They farmed in Westby and later on took over the Mathison farm on Rognstad Ridge near Cashton. She later worked as a nursing assistant at Norseland Nursing Home, until her retirement. Together they raised three children and enjoyed spending time with their six grandchildren. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, being a mother was her pride and joy.
Survivors include her three children, Gary (Barb) Mathison, Jane (Keith) Hanson and Daniel Mathison; six grandchildren, Nicole Mathison-Westlund, Scott (Jody) Mathison, Craig Mathison, Eric Mathison, Kris Hanson, and Jennifer Hanson; 13 great-grandchildren, Seth and Samuel Westlund, Liam Mathison, Madeline, Lilly, Ryan and Levi Mathison, Kaya Papadinoff, Mia Lunde, Kenzie, Klara, Kaleb, and Kloe Hanson; her brother-in-law, Trygve (Karen) Mathison; other special nieces and nephews.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harland; her siblings, Muriel (Sylvester) Bushek, Gladys (Ralph) Grindle, Arlene (Otis) Offerdahl; her brother-in-law, Eldon Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor Dave Sorenson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Vosseteig Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Eunice will be laid to rest in North Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Sugar Creek Bible Camp or North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.