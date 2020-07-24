Eva Alice Johnson

Eva Alice (née Unseth) Johnson, known to all as Alice, was born June 29, 1925, to Edward and Ovedia Unseth of Westby. She and her twin, Einar, were born at Gundersen Hospital, La Crosse. Alice passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
She began her education at Unseth School, then attended Westby High School, where she played the cornet in the band. She graduated from WHS in 1943, and enrolled at Luther College, then transferred to St. Olaf College, where she graduated with a degree in teaching home economics.
Her first teaching job was at the high school in Leroy, Minn., where she met her future husband, Lloyd Johnson. After marriage in Westby, Alice and her husband, Lloyd, went on to work in other school districts in Minnesota, including Anoka, Thief River Falls, and Houston. For several years, Alice enjoyed Christmas breaks in Florida, where her husband was completing his doctorate in education.
They retired to La Crescent, Minn., where Lloyd later died in 1991. Alice continued doing intricate sewing projects, including clothes for herself and dressing a beautiful collection of half-dolls. Her sewing work was always meticulous in choice of colors and fine detail work. She also collected and displayed a variety of Japanese art pieces in her home.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Luella Unseth; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous younger relatives.
After a private family service she was interred next to her husband, at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse, July 10, 2020.
