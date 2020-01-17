Evelyn Dunnum

Evelyn Amborg (Chose) Dunnum, 95, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, completed her life’s journey here on earth Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Stoddard, to Agnes and Harry Chose.

She was one of five children. At an early age, her family moved to Coon Valley, where she attended Onward Country School. Evelyn, loved to play the accordion, the guitar and the piano. The holidays were always filled with music. She also enjoyed sharing her musical talents with residents at Norseland Nursing Home.

She married her best friend, Arthur Dunnum, Feb. 14, 1948. Together they built a life farming and milking cows in Cashton, where they raised their four children. In addition to farming, she also worked at Decoment for 10 years. Evelyn dedicated her life to her family, her faith and her friends. Some of her happiest moments were family celebrations and gatherings. You could always count on a cup of coffee and a sweet treat if you stopped over for a visit. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crocheting and quilting and was also a great cook and baker. She belonged to the Homemakers club and enjoyed swapping new recipes and ideas.