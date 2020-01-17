Evelyn Dunnum

Evelyn Amborg (Chose) Dunnum, 95, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, completed her life’s journey here on earth Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Stoddard, to Agnes and Harry Chose.
She was one of five children. At an early age, her family moved to Coon Valley, where she attended Onward Country School. Evelyn, loved to play the accordion, the guitar and the piano. The holidays were always filled with music. She also enjoyed sharing her musical talents with residents at Norseland Nursing Home.
She married her best friend, Arthur Dunnum, Feb. 14, 1948. Together they built a life farming and milking cows in Cashton, where they raised their four children. In addition to farming, she also worked at Decoment for 10 years. Evelyn dedicated her life to her family, her faith and her friends. Some of her happiest moments were family celebrations and gatherings. You could always count on a cup of coffee and a sweet treat if you stopped over for a visit. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crocheting and quilting and was also a great cook and baker. She belonged to the Homemakers club and enjoyed swapping new recipes and ideas.
Evelyn has been a lifetime member of the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir for many years. She was active in the Abigale Circle and ladies aid. She enjoyed getting together with the ladies for quilting and helping out with various dinners, bazaars and events.
You have free articles remaining.
Evelyn is survived by her four children, Gerald (Peggy) Dunnum, Coon Valley, Ardith (Ron) Hemmersbach, Edgerton, Karen Thompson (Gaute Eidissen), Hillsboro and Pam (Carl) Hanson, Oshkosh, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Gladys; and extended family and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 1995; her parents, Agnes and Harry Chose; brothers, Clarence and Herbert Chose; sisters, Olga (Gordon) Homdrom, Caroline Chose, and a sister who died in infancy; brothers-in-law, Harold (Thelma) Dunnum, Norman (Evelyn) Dunnum, Ray Homdrom; and sisters-in-law, Mildred (Nordahl) Johnson, Sylvia (Elmer) Bray and Carol (Joe) Neuheisel.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Nazareth Nursing Home who provided tender care to Evelyn over the past five years. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care, spiritual support and musical talents provided over the past couple of months and especially during her final days. We know she enjoyed each of you as you cared for her.
Funeral services was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Cashton. Burial followed in the North Coon Prairie Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 11 a.m. Monday morning until the time of the services at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.