Gordon Ostrem of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, with family by his side. He was born Sept. 25, 1930, to Bernard and Agnes (Thompson) Ostrem. Gordon was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Gordon worked for Layne Northwest Company of Milwaukee, for 40 years.

Gordon was a life member of Operating Engineers Local 139, the National Rifle Association, Waterloo Gun Club, and Coon Valley Conservation Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 155.

Gordon married Janice Nelson, April 2, 1955. She passed away Jan. 29, 2007.

Gordon is survived by two sisters, Rose Ann (Smith) Rogers of Whitehall, and Anna Monahan of Florida. Gordon is further survived by one son, Randy (Lisa) Ostrem of Bailey’s Harbor, Wis.; and one daughter, LeAnn (Chuck) Knoeck of Neenah, Wis. Gordon is survived by four grandchildren, Lyda (Adam) Sauer of Hartford, Wis., and their children, Brynn, Abram and Quentin; Thor Ostrem of Bailey’s Harbor; Ben Knoeck (Stephanie) of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Zachary (Courtney Mueller) Knoeck of Grand Chute, Wis. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved him as much as he loved them.