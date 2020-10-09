CHASEBURG — Greg “Shooky” Anderson, 50, of Chaseburg passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Greg was born Nov. 19, 1969, to Loren and Jean (Berger) Anderson. He grew up in Chaseburg and graduated from Westby High School in 1988, and went to Western Technical College and graduated with a finance degree. Greg married Crystal (Peterson) in 2002. He selflessly took on the great responsibility of raising Crystal’s two children, Jacob and Jessica, with an open heart and raised them as his own. They were truly his pride and joy.
Greg worked many years milking cows and crop farming with his parents, brother, and his beloved dogs, Edgar and Ricky. He also worked at Chaseburg Coop, the brewery, Trane Co., and began hauling mail part time on the Chaseburg mail route in 2001. In 2011, he became the full time rural carrier and loved every minute of it. He would already greet you with a wave and the biggest smile. Greg simply loved hauling mail, seeing everyone along the route to visit, and driving around the country looking at everyone else’s crops. It was the perfect job for Greg.
Greg was a lifelong member of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Chaseburg Snowmobile club. He was trail director for many years and marked many, many miles of trails.
Greg loved nothing more than farming, snowmobiling, hauling mail, throwing darts with his best friends and playing with his dogs, Midnight and Leonard. Greg has always loved to spend time at the farm which he worked so hard at. He loved to cook chicken for numerous town events and fundraisers. Greg was simply the nicest guy you’ll ever meet and was loved by so many. He had the biggest heart. The world was simply a better place with him in it. Greg loved his family most of all. He was ever so excited to walk Jess down the aisle on Saturday.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Crystal; stepson, Jacob (Jordan Grube) Rybold; stepdaughter, Jessica (Dustin Lepke) Rybold; brother, Travis (Jennifer) Anderson; nephews and niece, Connor, Hunter, and Colton Anderson; in-laws, Rodney and Louise Peterson; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Terry) Stone; his two dogs, Midnight and Leonard; a very special aunt, Vicki Anderson; special friends, Mike “Fuzzy” Miller, Paul Kendall and Tom Kreuzer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Jean Anderson; maternal grandparents, Alton and Rhodia Berger; paternal grandparents, Lyle and Norine Anderson; and his two beloved dogs, Edgar and Ricky.
visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley assisted the family. To leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.
