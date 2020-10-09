CHASEBURG — Greg “Shooky” Anderson, 50, of Chaseburg passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Greg was born Nov. 19, 1969, to Loren and Jean (Berger) Anderson. He grew up in Chaseburg and graduated from Westby High School in 1988, and went to Western Technical College and graduated with a finance degree. Greg married Crystal (Peterson) in 2002. He selflessly took on the great responsibility of raising Crystal’s two children, Jacob and Jessica, with an open heart and raised them as his own. They were truly his pride and joy.

Greg worked many years milking cows and crop farming with his parents, brother, and his beloved dogs, Edgar and Ricky. He also worked at Chaseburg Coop, the brewery, Trane Co., and began hauling mail part time on the Chaseburg mail route in 2001. In 2011, he became the full time rural carrier and loved every minute of it. He would already greet you with a wave and the biggest smile. Greg simply loved hauling mail, seeing everyone along the route to visit, and driving around the country looking at everyone else’s crops. It was the perfect job for Greg.

Greg was a lifelong member of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Chaseburg Snowmobile club. He was trail director for many years and marked many, many miles of trails.