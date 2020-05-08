Harvey Kermit Kirking

He is survived by his loving partner, Marcella Janney of Tomah; sons, Robert and Gary (Alice) of Sparta and Randy of Viroqua; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Orlan); and nephews and nieces. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Holly (Landon) Loomis of Arlington, Va., Hannah Kirking of Atlanta, Ga., Justin (Bethany) Kirking of Stevens Point, Wis., Hillary (Brent) Reilly of Edgerton, Haylee (Seth) Kirking of Seattle, Joshua and Casey Kirking of Viroqua, Andrea (Mark) Opperman of Marquette, Iowa, and Jennifer (Eric) White of Greenbelt, Md. He is survived by 11 adoring great-grandchildren; and many relatives, neighbors and special friends.

A celebration of life and funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Due to social distancing guidelines, a unique drive through visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home. Guests will remain in their vehicles and form a receiving line to greet Harvey's family and share in Harvey's life accomplishments and stories. Music will be provided by Tor Enness and guest musicians. An outdoor memorial service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot, while guests remain in their vehicles. Social distancing practices will be implemented at all times. Following the memorial service, a light Scandinavian-style lunch will be available in a “to-go” format, at Borgens drive through window in Westby. Burial services will be private for family only. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.