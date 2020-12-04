Harvey Olson

During Harvey’s early adult years he drove cattle truck, worked on farms and became herdsman at Rock River Farms, near Rockford, Ill., where he had a cow named Gweena, set the national record for milk production at that time. He moved his family back to the Viroqua area and farmed west of Viroqua, for a few years. This was when he found a horse named Toots. She became one of the best barrel racing horses around at that time. Rumor has it that they had the best time in the state one year! From that point forward every horse he owned would be compared to Ole Toots. There was always a horse or two at Harvey’s place. He purchased a farm west of Westby and milked a herd of Jersey. Later he started to purchase and develop a herd of Registered Holsteins, which became one of the top production herds in Vernon County. At the same time, he was a technician for Curtiss Breeding Service and was recognized as the top technician for two years in the nation. Later they bought his aunt and uncles farm in Newry, Wis., where they raised Appaloosa and Quarter horses and he worked as a herd analyst for Tri-State Breeders of Westby.