Hazel “Toots” D. Anderson (nee Lee), 91, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. Hazel was born Feb. 8, 1928, to Oscar and Inga (Solberg) Lee. She married Hilmer Anderson, July 27, 1946, at the Westby Coon Prairie Parsonage in a double ceremony with Hilmer's twin brother, Howard and his wife, Mildred. Hazel went to work outside the home when the last of her six children went to school; her first job was at Roehl's Clothing and then Westby Cenex/Ace Hardware, where she was known as the “Paint Lady” for her incredible ability to match and choose paint color.
Hazel is a past president and lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary; member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church and WELCA; and past member of the Norseland Nursing Home Auxiliary.
She is survived by six children, Eugene of Bangor; Doug (Karen), Oak Creek, Wis.; Vickie Anderson, Tomah; Richard “Red” (Dianne), Westby; Pat (Dave) Strittmater, La Crosse; and Monte (Robin), Neosho, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Kim (Bryan) Jerabek, Milwaukee; Michele (Ryan) Stenslien, La Crosse; Kelly (Chad) Williamson, Chicago; Corey Anderson, Westby; Dayna Anderson Noggle, La Farge; Tyler Anderson, Lenexa, Kan.; and Britt Anderson, La Crosse; along with seven great-grandchildren, Connor and Carver Stenslien; Annalee, Frankie, and Millie Jerabek; and Noah and Aiva Anderson. She is further survived by four Lee brothers, Marvin (Helen), Duane, Glenn (Mary) all of Westby and Roger (Carolyn), Holmen. Her surviving Anderson in-laws are Arnie (Katherine) Anderson; Cleo Yttre, and Joan Anderson. She is also survived by many special Lee and Anderson nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Hilmer, Aug. 29, 2016; three sisters, Clarice Hilke, Elaine Mickelson, and Irene Stendalen; four brothers, Otis, Alton, Clayton, and Virgil; and many Lee and Anderson family members.
Our family would like to thank the Creamery Creek Senior Living staff and friends for their kindness and caring during her 22 months of residence. Hazel was also treated with kindness by her caregivers and providers in her last days at Bethany Riverside (Dr. Momont, Rachel Keehner, NP, and staff). Thank you to Dr. Michael Dolan for his years of care and to Dr. Michael Kalinosky and Dr. Rachel Bassett at Gundersen/Viroqua and other Gundersen providers in Viroqua and La Crosse.
Alzheimer's took Hazel's memory, but she never lost her total joy and love for her family, friends, and caregivers. Toots always enjoyed teaching Norwegian phrases; in her last days, she spoke almost entirely in Norwegian, her first language.
Ha det bra, Mom! Tusen takk! Vi elsker deg for alltid!
(Good-bye, Mom! Many thanks. We love you forever!)
Funeral services for Hazel will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 16, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 South Main St., in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman and Pastor Deb Jarvis will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will be at Coon Prairie Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to: Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church; Coon Prairie Cemetery; or a charity of the donor's choice, in Hazel's name.
To leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving Hazel's family, (608) 634-2100.
