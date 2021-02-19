Heath Gilkes

He worked in the agricultural field after graduation, for companies including Land o’ Lakes and Koon Kreek Feeds. Later, he joined the property management company of Allegiant, who he was still consulting for until his illness. He found his greatest passion professionally when he began a third career, working for Thrivent Financial, two years ago. Heath loved the idea of helping people become secure in their financial future with a company dedicated to and founded on the principles of Christianity. Heath was a helper, so when the city and township of Christiana asked him to serve as their zoning administrator, he accepted the part-time position and made many good friends in the process.

Heath’s life was so full of passion, and it showed in his daily life. His family was always a priority, and he supported Tammy and Alexis in all they did—he was a proud dance dad, a part-time softball coach, a set constructor, a spectator, and a constant cheerleader. Heath believed in God and worked to lead a life of service to his church. He was a council member at Westby Coon Prairie Church, an extra hand to keep things working, and a co-leader of Westby Area Youth, who he missioned with on urban immersion trips, as well as Youth Work Trips to the Pine Ridge Reservation. After his first mission trip to Pine Ridge, he felt a calling. He and his family found a home away from home there, adding many to the group they call family. Another passion so dear to him was his work with the Chaseburg Soleburner. When Linda DeGarmo asked him to help with the fight against cancer—he gladly joined her team. He served on the committee for several years and was the honorary chairperson for the 10th anniversary. He was a member of the Driftless Referral Partners and the Power of 100+ Driftless Region. When he had spare time he loved being outside, working in his shop creating outdoor furniture, hiking at the KVR or hunting during gun and bow season.