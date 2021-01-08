WESTBY — Herbert “Herb” Charles Garlick, 95, a long-time resident of Westby passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in his daughter’s home, with his family by his side. He was born June 29, 1925, in Madison, Wis., to Fanny (Parker) and Herbert M. Garlick. He was the middle child of five siblings.
Herb was raised on a dairy farm outside of Galesville and graduated from Galesville High School. He had life-long friends from his class and enjoyed class reunions. Herb lived in Bridgeport, Conn., for a short time, and moved back to Galesville, to continue farming the family farm. From the first time Herb saw Margaret Stalsberg, he knew she was the woman he wanted to marry, and June 6, 1953, the two forged a 63-year long marriage and partnership. They lived on Herb’s family farm, outside of Galesville, for a year before moving to a rental farm near Margaret’s childhood home near Westby. They purchased their own dairy farm just north of Westby in 1959. It was on this farm they raised five children and cared for many foster children. In 1965, the dairy barn burned to the ground, and Herb went to work at Trane Company in La Crosse, until retirement in 1990. Herb and Margaret wintered at Pioneer RV Resort, north of Phoenix, Ariz., for 25 years, and spent summers at their home in Wisconsin. They enjoyed traveling, working on stained glass projects, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Herb enjoyed watching the action during Margaret’s social gatherings. He was a soft-spoken man of few words. But people who knew him, knew when he spoke, his words had value. That’s not to say he didn’t have a quick wit and a competitive spirit, as experienced by those who shared a cup of coffee and a sweet roll with him, or rivaled him in any kind of game. He had an amazing work ethic, with an uncanny ability to problem solve most every situation that needed fixing. Herb was loved and respected by all and had deep life-long attachments to his family and friends.
Herbert is survived by four of his children, Kenneth (Sarah) Garlick, Lynda Garlick, Teri (William) Buros, and Marlene (Dan) Prestien; a “daughter of his heart,” Kris Schoon; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Joanne Garlick, Charlotte Stalsberg, and Madeline Stalsberg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; two sons, Steven and Richard Garlick; his siblings, Julia Vazquez, Samuel Garlick, Helen Castle, and George Garlick.
A memorial service for Herbert will be held in late spring or early summer.
