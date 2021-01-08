Herbert 'Herb' Charles Garlick

Herb was raised on a dairy farm outside of Galesville and graduated from Galesville High School. He had life-long friends from his class and enjoyed class reunions. Herb lived in Bridgeport, Conn., for a short time, and moved back to Galesville, to continue farming the family farm. From the first time Herb saw Margaret Stalsberg, he knew she was the woman he wanted to marry, and June 6, 1953, the two forged a 63-year long marriage and partnership. They lived on Herb’s family farm, outside of Galesville, for a year before moving to a rental farm near Margaret’s childhood home near Westby. They purchased their own dairy farm just north of Westby in 1959. It was on this farm they raised five children and cared for many foster children. In 1965, the dairy barn burned to the ground, and Herb went to work at Trane Company in La Crosse, until retirement in 1990. Herb and Margaret wintered at Pioneer RV Resort, north of Phoenix, Ariz., for 25 years, and spent summers at their home in Wisconsin. They enjoyed traveling, working on stained glass projects, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.