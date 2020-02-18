Howard Langhus

Howard G. Langhus, 83, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with family by his side. He was born Jan. 20, 1937, in La Crosse, to the late George and Helen (Vogler) Langhus. He spent his entire working career working for the City of Westby. Upon retiring in 1990, he began volunteering at Vernon Manor. He was passionate about baseball, photography, hunting, fishing, and his daily routine.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Cindy Langhus; two sons, Troy (Menna Hu) Langhus of Hong Kong and Ryan (Rebecca) Langhus of Elmwood, Wis.; three grandchildren, Brad, Cody, and Jennifer; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby. Pastor John Domke will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Westby. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Howard will be laid to rest in Coon Prairie Cemetery at a later date.