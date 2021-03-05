Howard Mathias Bergh

He met Donna Jefson and they later married Feb. 11, 1954. He had joined the National Guard and moved to Janesville, Wis., to start work at General Motors in 1956 where he worked for 32 years until 1988, when he retired and moved to Monroe Center, where they lived and enjoyed retirement longer than he worked. He met so many friends that meant so much to him. He helped out at Cenex in the spring for so many years. He enjoyed being in the snowmobile clubs, like Monroe Center Winterpals and Jackpine Savages. He participated in many events and was a member of Roche-a-Cri Lions where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian award. He always enjoyed helping people and having a toddy at Bay Rest Resort and 5 o’clock. Howard was a good-hearted man.