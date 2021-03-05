MONROE CENTER — Howard Mathias Bergh, 86, of Monroe Center passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. March 6, at the Monroe Center Cemetery. The Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. A luncheon to follow at the Bay Rest Resort.
Howard was born April 16, 1934, in Cashton, to Reuben and Marie (Lund) Bergh.
He met Donna Jefson and they later married Feb. 11, 1954. He had joined the National Guard and moved to Janesville, Wis., to start work at General Motors in 1956 where he worked for 32 years until 1988, when he retired and moved to Monroe Center, where they lived and enjoyed retirement longer than he worked. He met so many friends that meant so much to him. He helped out at Cenex in the spring for so many years. He enjoyed being in the snowmobile clubs, like Monroe Center Winterpals and Jackpine Savages. He participated in many events and was a member of Roche-a-Cri Lions where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian award. He always enjoyed helping people and having a toddy at Bay Rest Resort and 5 o’clock. Howard was a good-hearted man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; one brother; three sisters; one great-granddaughter; and one stepgrandson.
Howard is survived by five children, Sandy (John), Sheryl (Randy), Shirley (Cory), Bruce (Gwen), and Brian; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Ella Carne; sister-in-law, DeLaine; and many nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed forever.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.