Ingeborg “Inga” Louise (Eness) Gerber went to her heavenly home the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Inga was born Jan. 26, 1948, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Olson) Eness in Ames, Iowa. She grew up in nearby rural Gilbert. The Eness family moved to the Ontario area in 1963, where Inga graduated from Brookwood High School.

She was united in marriage to John Gerber July 23, 1966. The Gerber’s made their home in La Crosse and eventually purchased a farm in rural Ontario, as a weekend getaway. In time, the country called them back to make the “farm” their full-time residence. They were blessed with one daughter and two grandchildren that were the light of her life.

Inga lived life to the fullest, always with a positive and peaceful attitude. Anyone that met Inga knew that she was not only beautiful on the outside but her inner beauty shined even brighter. Her accomplishments were many. Her working career started with the La Crosse Salvation Army. While attending college, she began working for the UW-La Crosse Foundation, where her passion for her Norwegian heritage was utilized as the lead for the Norskedalen development project, a Norwegian heritage site and nature area, near Coon Valley. The love of her Norwegian roots led her to open several Scandinavian Design furniture stores located in La Crosse, central Wisconsin, and eastern Iowa. She was a successful businesswoman who loved interacting with her customers.