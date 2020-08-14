Jack Fletcher

Jack D. Fletcher, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, with his wife of 65 years by his side, after a short battle with cancer. Jack was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Lake Geneva, Wis., to Lorraine E. Malsch and Duane P. Fletcher. He grew up in Lake Geneva. Jack joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea. After returning from Korea, Jack met Joanne Anderson in Lake Geneva. They were married June 25, 1955, in Coon Valley at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.
After marrying Joanne, Jack earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Northern Illinois. Jack taught high school social studies and physical education for 20 years at the Norris Foundation for Boys where he also coached football, baseball, volleyball and basketball. Later, he and Joanne left their teaching careers and moved with their children to Coon Valley where they joined the family business, owning and operating the Anderson Store for 20 years. Jack loved his home and Coon Valley. In his lifetime, Jack served as a Coon Valley Village board member and as the village president. He was a member of the Coon Valley Industrial Development Corporation, Coon Valley American Legion Post #116, and a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club.
Jack loved living. He was happy every single day and met each morning with a smile. He always told his family, “Every day I wake up is a good day.” Family meant everything to Jack and he would light up whenever his grandchildren walked in. With his grandson, Tim, he flew to Washington D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight, a tremendous experience and wonderful memory for both of them. He encouraged and cheered on all of his grandchildren in all of their activities and endeavors, never missing an event. Jack loved bicycling and is remembered fondly for biking about the area in all weathers.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his daughter, Nancy (Dale) Wedwick; and his son, Peter (Carol) Fletcher; six grandchildren, Timothy (Kaisa) Griffin, Anne (Caleb) Pearson, Cole and Maddi Fletcher, Megan (Richard) Fowler and Cassandra Fowler; one great-grandchild, Lilly; two sisters, Patricia (Fletcher) Bennish and Judy (Clark) Tate Fanizza; one brother, William Clark; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jack’s kind, generous, loving, humorous and lightly mischievous spirit watches over all of us.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Fletcher and Lorraine (Malsch) Clark; two brothers, Dean Fletcher and James Clark; and one sister, Barbara (Clark) Knoll.
A private funeral service will be held with burial in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Memorials will be used to provide bicycles for children in the Coon Valley area and may be sent to the family in care of Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, Wis. 54623.
