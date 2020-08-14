Jack Fletcher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jack D. Fletcher, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, with his wife of 65 years by his side, after a short battle with cancer. Jack was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Lake Geneva, Wis., to Lorraine E. Malsch and Duane P. Fletcher. He grew up in Lake Geneva. Jack joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea. After returning from Korea, Jack met Joanne Anderson in Lake Geneva. They were married June 25, 1955, in Coon Valley at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

After marrying Joanne, Jack earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Northern Illinois. Jack taught high school social studies and physical education for 20 years at the Norris Foundation for Boys where he also coached football, baseball, volleyball and basketball. Later, he and Joanne left their teaching careers and moved with their children to Coon Valley where they joined the family business, owning and operating the Anderson Store for 20 years. Jack loved his home and Coon Valley. In his lifetime, Jack served as a Coon Valley Village board member and as the village president. He was a member of the Coon Valley Industrial Development Corporation, Coon Valley American Legion Post #116, and a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club.