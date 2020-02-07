James Allan Mossholder, 61, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.
Born in La Crosse, he was the son of Harlan Junior Mossholder and Rosalie Marie Mossholder. James was a machine fabricator for many years. He served two terms in the U.S. Army. He loved this country and lived the life of an honorable man.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Mossholder; his two sons, Joshua James Mossholder and John Thomas Mossholder; his two daughters, Rosalie Anne Mossholder and Jami Lynn Mossholder; his grandchildren, Raquel, Logan, Anthony; and a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering in Bloomingdale, Wis., in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.