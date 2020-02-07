James Allan Mossholder, 61, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.

Born in La Crosse, he was the son of Harlan Junior Mossholder and Rosalie Marie Mossholder. James was a machine fabricator for many years. He served two terms in the U.S. Army. He loved this country and lived the life of an honorable man.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy Mossholder; his two sons, Joshua James Mossholder and John Thomas Mossholder; his two daughters, Rosalie Anne Mossholder and Jami Lynn Mossholder; his grandchildren, Raquel, Logan, Anthony; and a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

The family will have a celebration of life gathering in Bloomingdale, Wis., in the spring.

