TWO RIVERS, Wis. — James “Jim” Aasen, 76, of Two Rivers died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial, after a short illness.
Jim was born Dec. 16, 1942, to John and Frances (Oftedahl) Aasen. He grew up in the Westby area and graduated from Westby High School in 1961. He completed his masters in animal behavior at UW-Stevens Point and was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as Manitowoc County’s Conservation Warden from 1973-1993.
He is survived by his wife, Elma Anderson; two children, Derek (Amanda Welsh) of New London and Gwen (Kerry Longrie) of Plymouth; his grandchildren, Zane and Ingrid Longrie of Plymouth; and three siblings, Kay (Jerry) Burke of Viroqua, Jane (Steve) Meyer of Westby, and Eric Aasen of Glenwood City, Wis. He is also survived by Karen Aasen, friend, former wife and mother of Derek and Gwen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held beginning at noon Oct. 20, at Point Beach State Forest, Two Rivers. Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Point Beach State Forest.
