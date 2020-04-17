× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LA FARGE -- James "Jim" David Lee, passed away Sunday, April, 5, 2020, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. He was born Sept. 1, 1955, in La Crosse, to Janice and Burton Lee of Coon Valley.

He graduated from Westby High school in 1973 and then UW-La Crosse (political science), where he formed lifelong friendships. Jim married Karen (Elliott) in 1981 and purchased a little farmhouse in rural La Farge. This was an ideal place to keep bees and start a family. They had a son, a daughter, and bee-yards located throughout the county. During this time he commuted to La Crosse, to work at ORC as a wood shop supervisor. In 1989, he accepted a position with Vernon County Human Services, where he worked tirelessly to help families as a social worker and later as a supervisor.

Jim was dedicated to service; a member of the La Farge Lions Club, a Big Brother, town chairman, Church Council member (Bethany Lutheran) and countless other community projects. He was a prolific gardener and enjoyed raising sheep, chickens and bees. He loved nature and could identify (and draw) any local butterfly or moth. He was also an avid outdoors-man.