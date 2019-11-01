COON VALLEY -- Janice A. (Stylen) Lee of Coon Valley passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with family by her side at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. Janice, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, educator and friend, lived 87 meaningful years.
Janice was born July 27, 1932, in La Crosse, to Edwin and Josephine (Knutson) Stylen of Hunder Coulee. She joined three older sisters, Ardelle, Palma and Elsie. Two years later, her younger brother, Clayton “Jimmy” was born. Janice was baptized and confirmed at Lower Coon Valley Church. She married Burton Lee Aug. 28, 1954, at Upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this past August.
Janice graduated from La Crosse Central in 1950. She completed the two year Normal School and her bachelor's degree from UW-La Crosse. In 1964, she earned her master's degree as a reading specialist from the University. of Michigan.
Janice, Burt and their three children, Jim, Toby and Jody, lived in several places over the years, including McFarland, Fall River, Columbus, Baldwin, Sparta and Beloit, Wis., as well as Ann Arbor, Mich., before finally settling back in their home area of Coon Valley.
Janice was an exceptional and respected teacher at both the elementary and middle school levels. Later, she became a reading specialist and curriculum coordinator, followed by principal, for Westby Elementary School, until her retirement in 1990. After retirement, Janice worked for UW-La Crosse, as a supervisor of student teachers for 10 years.
Besides being an extremely hard worker throughout her career, Janice devoted enormous amounts of time to her church, the advancement of literacy and her family. She was a devoted member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, WELCA and the Ruth Circle. She was an original founder of the Coulee Region Literacy Council and she spent countless hours tutoring adults, as well as training tutors. In 2016, Janice was named state of Wisconsin “Literacy Advocate of the Year” and was recognized during a reception at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis.
Janice especially enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren and more recently her eight great-grandchildren. There was nothing better than holding those little babies. Janice was also a talented gardener, an avid reader (even after her stroke) and a good cook. She looked forward to Christmas each year, when the whole family would gather at the farm for a delicious Norwegian supper with lots of cookies for dessert. When the presents were being set out, Grandma would gather with the little ones in the basement to tell stories and sing songs. Then came the Christmas Bible reading, followed by lots of presents.
Janice is survived by her husband, Burt; her children, Jim (Karen) Lee, Toby (Joan) Lee and Jody (Greg) Lampe; her grandchildren, Robin (Danielle) Lee, Thea (Zach) Trebelhorn, Jessamyn (Garrett) Lee-Jones, Tessa (Andy) Martin, Josephine (Brandon Winneshiek) Lee and John Lee (Karen Dohr); and her great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Levon Jones, William and Charlie Martin, Penelope and Marian Winneshiek and Madison and Harper Trebelhorn. She is further survived by her oldest sister, Ardelle Umberger; many special nieces, nephews and relatives; and many wonderful friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Polly Tollerud and Elsie Nelson; brother, Jim Stylen; brothers-in law, Raymond Umberger, Robert Nelson and Woodrow Tollerud; sister-in-law, Rachel Stylen; and nephew, Dick Brendum.
Janice Lee was the heart of her family and loved by many. If you knew her, she probably grew to hold a special place in your own heart. The family would like to say a special thank you to all who visited, communicated and held Janice in their thoughts and prayers over the past several years. Thank you also to Dr. Dolan, Dr. Domroese and their nursing staff for their ongoing care. Thank you to the staff and nurses at Vernon Manor for their compassion and support.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, especially WELCA, or a literacy organization of donor's choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.