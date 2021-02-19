Jeanne Rowley Burull

She was an avid poetry and literature buff, writer, an artist, genealogist and naturalist. She put together books about her interests. She loved horses and hobby farms and always felt children needed a place to run.

She enjoyed her relationships with her family, friends, and neighbors. She loved the Lord Jesus and His Word, and taught her family the value of forgiveness. She was in fellowship with her family at Grace and Truth Bible Chapel, Westby. She was blessed also by her association with Good Shepherd by the Lake Church in Stoughton.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Ruth Burull Dreher and Erica Araneta; son-in-law, Eric Araneta; and grandchildren, Paul and Sarah Dreher, and Zayda and Anna Araneta; nieces, Carol Rowley and Ruth (Mark) Valgamae; brother, Lloyd Rowley (Sandra); nephews, Jeffrey and David Rowley; niece, Julie Rowley; and cousin, Margaret Mary Novak. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Rowley; and sister-in-law, Virginia Rowley.

The family extends their gratitude to all those who have helped in this time of need.