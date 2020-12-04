CASHTON — Jeffery A. Buckmaster, 54, of Cashton passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Viroqua, to LaVonne and Donna (Gudgeon) Buckmaster. He graduated from Westby High School, with the class of 1985. Following high school, he attended college for two years and began his career in the delivery business.

Jeff owned his own business, Buckmaster Services. Jeff spent many long hard years growing the business to provide a secure future for his family, Cherie and Hannah. Last October,Buckmaster Services was recognized and awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, in Pittsburg. This was such an honor and Jeff was so proud of his teams’ accomplishments. He met Cherie Hohmann a few years after high school. while playing softball. They fell in love at first sight. They were married Feb. 16, 1991. Jeff was very sentimental and was looking forward to planning a special vacation to celebrate his and Cherie’s 30th wedding anniversary. Jeff enjoyed hunting, golfing, beekeeping, traveling, driving his tractor, the Christmas season and 4-wheeling. Jeff was an active member of the Melvina Sportsman’s Club.