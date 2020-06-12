SENECA — Jerry A. Jones, 74, of Seneca passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home, in Westby. Jerry was born March 18, 1946, to Raymond and Rynjal (Reseland) Jones of Soldiers Grove. After graduating from Gays Mills High School in 1964, Jerry attended Farming Short Course at UW-Madison and returned to Crawford County.
On April 2, 1966, he married Alice Reynolds at the Lutheran Church in Gays Mills. Together, they farmed and raised their five children. After farming several locations in Vernon and Crawford Counties, they settled at the current farm, near Seneca, in 1986.
When Jerry wasn’t working on the farm and spending time with the family that he adored, you could find him on the softball field, often times playing multiple days a week. The only thing he loved more than playing softball himself, was teaching the game to his family. He was always in the stands, encouraging everyone to play hard and do their best.
He was an avid Milwaukee baseball fan and his love for the game has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking in a game with his family whether that be on the radio, on television, or at the stadium.
Jerry was an active community member. He spent several years on the Seneca School Board, in the Lions Club and as a member of the Eastman United Methodist Church Council.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice; their five children, John (Deb) Jones of Viroqua, Cindy (Pete) Payne of Seneca, Jennifer (Chuck) Lada of La Crescent, Minn., Mark Jones and Rachel Jones, both of Winona, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Trisha Olson, Katherine (Alex) Odegard, Thomas Jones, Christine Jones, Jared Jones, Kyle Shepard, Sarah Shepard, Emma Payne, Jacob Payne, Benjamin Payne, Bradley Lada and Audrey Lada; three great-grandchildren, Axten Quinn, Samuel Odegard and Evelyn Socia; his brothers, Ronald (Jo) Jones of Valders, Wis., and Elling (Jane) Jones of Gays Mills; aunts, Orla Simonson of Readstown and Cleo Yttri of Viroqua; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
A private family service will be held at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Jerry will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, rural Mt. Sterling. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local FFA Chapter.
