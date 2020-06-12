× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SENECA — Jerry A. Jones, 74, of Seneca passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home, in Westby. Jerry was born March 18, 1946, to Raymond and Rynjal (Reseland) Jones of Soldiers Grove. After graduating from Gays Mills High School in 1964, Jerry attended Farming Short Course at UW-Madison and returned to Crawford County.

On April 2, 1966, he married Alice Reynolds at the Lutheran Church in Gays Mills. Together, they farmed and raised their five children. After farming several locations in Vernon and Crawford Counties, they settled at the current farm, near Seneca, in 1986.

When Jerry wasn’t working on the farm and spending time with the family that he adored, you could find him on the softball field, often times playing multiple days a week. The only thing he loved more than playing softball himself, was teaching the game to his family. He was always in the stands, encouraging everyone to play hard and do their best.

He was an avid Milwaukee baseball fan and his love for the game has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking in a game with his family whether that be on the radio, on television, or at the stadium.