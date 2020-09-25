Jerry Alfred Fredrickson

There are many memories and stories of his lifelong friends, lovingly referred to as “The Friday Night Gang,” spending countless hours sharing laughs and good times. He loved playing cards, golfing, Packers Sundays, family gatherings, taking care of his yard, creating many special woodworking projects, and enjoying an ice cold Diet Pepsi. More than anything, he cherished time with his family. Whenever asked what he wanted for Christmas or his birthday, he often simply wished for all of his family to be together. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who was always there to lend a helping hand with many projects at home, traveling to events for his grandchildren, and vacationing together with his family. His patience, voice of reason and words of wisdom will always be treasured.