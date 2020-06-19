JoAnn (Bergtold) Drew

JoAnn is survived by her long time partner, Bill Massey; her children, Roben of Long Island, N.Y, Tom of Davis, California, and Mary also of NYC. She is also survived by her brother, James Bergtold of Bloomington, Minn.; and her sister, Mary Achterkirch of Burnsville, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Louise Bergtold; and her brothers, Owen and Fred.

JoAnn’s parents owned and operated the Westby Theater for over 30 years. JoAnn graduated from Westby High School in 1945 and was active in class plays, forensics and band. Soon after high school, JoAnn decided to pursue careers in modeling and acting. She attended the Academy Moderne in Boston, Mass., and then moved to New York City, to pursue her dreams. She was hired by the Connover Agency and assumed a professional name of “JoAnn Junior,” JoAnn was only 5’2”. During this period she also was acting in some “off Broadway” plays. At one of those shows she met another actor, named Bob Drew. A year later, JoAnn and Bob were married in NYC. She and Bob made a home in Queens, N.Y. After rearing her three children, JoAnn was hired as a managing editor of a real estate magazine.