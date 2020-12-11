Karen Elizabeth (Hagen) Rudie, 97, of Westby completed her life journey in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua. Karen was born Aug. 11, 1923, in La Crosse, to James Philip and Edna (Skolas) Hagen. Karen was named after her great-grandmother and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Karen graduated from Westby High School in 1941.Karen and Grant met in kindergarten and the rest was history. Karen was united in marriage to Grant Rudie Jr., in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while Grant was serving in the Navy during World War II.

Karen was a homemaker and also worked with her husband, Grant, at Rudie’s Pharmacy in Westby. After Grant’s passing in 2004, Karen lived in the home she and Grant built in 1948. Karen then moved to a duplex in Westby, became a resident at the Old Times Assisted Living and then a resident at Vernon Manor in 2015. Karen was a member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby Coon Prairie Quilters, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the Snowflake Ski Club and was involved with Westby Syttende Mai. Karen loved fishing at Lake Miltona, Minn., spending winters in Florida and enjoyed many bus trips. Karen was especially proud of her family and all of their many talents and accomplishments.