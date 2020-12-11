Karen Elizabeth (Hagen) Rudie, 97, of Westby completed her life journey in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua. Karen was born Aug. 11, 1923, in La Crosse, to James Philip and Edna (Skolas) Hagen. Karen was named after her great-grandmother and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Karen graduated from Westby High School in 1941.Karen and Grant met in kindergarten and the rest was history. Karen was united in marriage to Grant Rudie Jr., in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while Grant was serving in the Navy during World War II.
Karen was a homemaker and also worked with her husband, Grant, at Rudie’s Pharmacy in Westby. After Grant’s passing in 2004, Karen lived in the home she and Grant built in 1948. Karen then moved to a duplex in Westby, became a resident at the Old Times Assisted Living and then a resident at Vernon Manor in 2015. Karen was a member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby Coon Prairie Quilters, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the Snowflake Ski Club and was involved with Westby Syttende Mai. Karen loved fishing at Lake Miltona, Minn., spending winters in Florida and enjoyed many bus trips. Karen was especially proud of her family and all of their many talents and accomplishments.
Karen is survived by her three daughters, Sue (Ron) Hagen of Park Falls, Ann (Sterling) Bartlett of Madison, Wis., and Kim (Mark) Tainter of Westby; seven grandchildren, Staci (Greg) Guenther of Oshkosh, Wis., Eric (Kristen Coffin) Bartlett of Denver, Heather (Pat) Rotering of Holmen, Matthew (Christy) Tainter of Westby, Heidi (Nick) Wara of Omro, Wis., Stephanie (Andrew) Cunha of Frisco, Texas, and Craig (Lauren) Tainter of Nashville, Tenn.; nine great-grandchildren, Austin Guenther, Jared and Megan Rotering, Colton and Lanie Tainter, Haddie, Calvin and Burke Wara, and Evelyn Tainter; a niece, Mary Beth (Dick) Wood of Lewistown, Mont.; a nephew, Paul Thomsen of Montana; and many wonderful neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Jr.; a brother, James Philip in infancy; a sister, Audrey Hagen; her in-laws, Grant Sr. and Ruby Rudie; sister and brother-in-law, LeRoy and Natalie Thomsen.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Dec. 12, at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Pastor Deb Jarvis will officiate. For the safety of everyone, masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Karen’s family would like to thank the Old Times Assisted Living while, she was a resident there and the Vernon Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care of Karen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorials can be made to the Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area, or Country Coon Prairie Cemetery Preservation Fund. Blessed be the memory of Karen Elizabeth Hagen Rudie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.