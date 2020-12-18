Katherine L. (Hilleque) Brown

She played piano at the United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Katherine loved to garden and enjoyed entering arrangements at the Vernon County Fair each year. Katherine enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and would always enjoy having a cup of tea and share her childhood memories. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She spent many hours in the barn milking cows for many years and then raising calves. She enjoyed all animals, especially Buddy and Scooter. She loved making chicken and noodles on Sunday, along with her homemade chocolate sundaes. Katherine loved each and every visitor that would come to visit. No one ever left hungry. Katherine was a member of the Women’s Literary Club of Viroqua, along with numerous horse associations. She enjoyed the many friendships she made through the years and truly appreciated her childhood friend, Pauline Buckland.