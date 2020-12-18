VIROQUA — Katherine L. (Hilleque) Brown, 90, of Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Katherine was born Dec. 14, 1929. She married Bryce Alden Sr., Sept. 24, 1948. She worked at the Dime Store and the FSA office for a short time prior to her marriage.
She played piano at the United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Katherine loved to garden and enjoyed entering arrangements at the Vernon County Fair each year. Katherine enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and would always enjoy having a cup of tea and share her childhood memories. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She spent many hours in the barn milking cows for many years and then raising calves. She enjoyed all animals, especially Buddy and Scooter. She loved making chicken and noodles on Sunday, along with her homemade chocolate sundaes. Katherine loved each and every visitor that would come to visit. No one ever left hungry. Katherine was a member of the Women’s Literary Club of Viroqua, along with numerous horse associations. She enjoyed the many friendships she made through the years and truly appreciated her childhood friend, Pauline Buckland.
Survivors include her children. Louise Kutz, Luanne (Glen) Olstad, Bryce (Barb) Brown, Diana (Gary) Slack, Bryan (Laura) Brown, Jill (Kelly) Bjornstad, Barrett (Crystal) Brown; and stepdaughter, Ellen Weir; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Alden Sr.; and both of her parents.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Katherine was laid to rest in Brush Hollow Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Katherine’s family would like to thank Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice, for their excellent care of Katherine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorials may be made to Circle V Riders, the Vernon County Fair and Norseland Nursing Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.