Kathryn Buros

She had a wonderful marriage with Walter while raising their son, William. They built a wonderful community on Three Chimney Road and spent much of their time with the wonderful people of the neighborhood. Kathryn was an excellent fisherperson. She loved to fish so much it was nearly impossible to get her to quit as she was always convinced she was about to catch another. Kathryn was lucky, from raffles to bingo to even winning a brand new Ford Mustang in 1967 in a regional contest. She was also a collector of dolls, antiques, coins, stamps, and toys. She was always careful to keep collectables in the original boxes and to her surprise she discovered at her estate sale that often the boxes were worth more than their contents.