Kay Marie June Swiggum, 70, passed away at home in Viroqua Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Viroqua, Jan. 20, 1950, the first child of Kenneth and Mae Jacobson. She was raised in Coon Valley and graduated in 1968, from Westby High School.

Kay married Isaac Tollackson in 1973, with whom she had three daughters. They later divorced.

Kay graduated from WTC with an Associate’s degree in marketing/eRetailing in 1988 and began her career at the Foxxy Shopper. She later worked for the Cashton Record, where she enjoyed being an advertising salesperson for nearly 20 years. Kay was also a proud co-founder of the Viroqua Flea Market.

Kay married Kim Fossum in 1991, and they were married until his death in 2011.

In 2016, Kay married Wayne “Buster” Swiggum. They remained happily married until her death.

Kay enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, thrift-store shopping, collecting jewelry and purses, reading, and visiting casinos. Kay will be remembered for her sense of humor and love of people.