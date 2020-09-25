Kenneth F. Larson, 82, of Westby died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born March 11, 1938, to Herman and Elsie (Seibrecht) Larson. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. in 1955. Kenneth married Yvonne Johnson Sept. 21, 1963, in Holmen. He farmed for many years near Westby, and also worked for a time at Trane Co., in La Crosse, as an IBM computer operator.

Kenneth was an avid model train collector. He also enjoyed auctions, going to casinos and jazz music. He loved spending time with his family and going to reunions. Kenneth was very social and could visit with anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne; a daughter, Linda (Tim) Eddy of Westby; two granddaughters, Hannah and Clara Eddy; and a sister, Inez Larson of La Crosse.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Dawn Larson.

Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A prayer service was held at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Ted Dewald. Private burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse.

Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.