ONTARIO — Kenneth James Tainter, 89, of Ontario passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Readstown, to the late Zilmer and Mabel (Glass) Tainter. Following graduation from Readstown High School, he began working at Tri-State Breeders Co-op for 17 years, followed by a career in cable TV. He married Darlene McMicken Sept. 27, 1982, in International Falls, Minn. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage. Ken loved to fish and hunt.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; his son, Nathan (Debbie) Tainter; his daughter, Marsha Sullivan; his sons, Kevin (Peggy) Tainter, and Alan (Ann) Tainter; stepson, Kirby Wilcox; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Keith Tainter and Larry “Dood” (Debbie) Tainter; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sisters, Bonney (Donald) Deckert and Betty (Ken) Larson; sister-in-law, Marian Tainter.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Ken’s family would like to thank the staff at Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided.