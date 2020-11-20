WESTBY — Kenneth Trott, 93, long-time resident of Westby died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend.

Ken is survived by his son, Robert N. Trott,of Rockford, Ill.; stepchildren, Linda ((Ken) Caulum of Petersburg, Alaska, Susan (Greg) Halpern of Onalaska, Jerry (Alaine) Abrams of Westby, and Mary (Keith) Daggett of Mellen, Wis.; brother, Mark Trott, of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; sister-in-law, Sandra Guy of Stoddard; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley (Lovaas); and Myrtle (Freiberg) Trott, (first wife and mother of Robert and David); son, David; mother and father; five sisters; and two brothers.

Ken was born July 28, 1927, in Fond du lac, to Fred and Margarete Trott (Kaiser). Following high school in Fond du Lac, he served three years in the Air Force. He graduated from UW-Oshkosh and did graduate work at La Crosse, River Falls, and North Carolina State Universities. He married Myrtle (Freiberg) and had two sons, Robert and David. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lovaas in 1981, until they were parted by her death in January of 2018. Ken was a teacher at Westby High School, from 1953, until he retired in 1993. His family and students remember him as a mentor and dedicated leader, who encouraged them to pursue their goals.