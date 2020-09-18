WESTBY — L. David Lewison, 89, of Westby passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. He was born June 13, 1931, in Viroqua, to the late Orvie and Mamie (Ames) Lewison. He graduated from Viola High School. Following graduation, he attended short course at UW-Madison. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving in Japan and Korea. Following his service to our country, he married Miriam Grim Nov. 25, 1954. The couple farmed in Viola, Viroqua, Sparta and Westby. He was very proud to serve his community as Squad Leader for several years in the American Legion Military Honor Guard. He was also an active member of the V.F.W. After his retirement, David enjoyed traveling on numerous bus trips. He enjoyed fishing and deer and turkey hunting with family and friends.