CASHTON — Lester “Slim” Johnson, 90, of Cashton passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family, Monday, March 23, 2020. Slim was born Feb. 19, 1930, to Nordahl and Mildred (Dunnum) Johnson, on the home farm in the town of Newry, Wis. On June 6, 1959, he married Mildred “Milly” Scheck, at the North Coon Prairie Church in Newry.

Slim was a hardworking farmer his whole life. In 1966, he bought his first registered Belgian Draft Horses. This started the tradition of showing horses with his son and daughter and later the grandchildren too. Starting in 1985, Slim was invited to bring a team of horses to the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee. It was by invitation only and he proudly participated for many years. It took his whole family to make this happen and they all have many fond memories of being in this two hour parade route.