× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COON VALLEY -- Lillian P. Jothen, 98, of Coon Valley passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. She was born Oct. 25, 1921, to Arthur and Gjerda (Brennum) Halverson.

Lillian graduated from Central High School and continued her education at La Crosse Teacher's College (now UW-L). She taught at numerous country schools. She was a bookkeeper at Erickson Transport of Coon Valley and retired from Swartz Office Supply in La Crosse as head bookkeeper.

Lillian was a lifelong member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and was involved in various church activities including WELCA. She was an active member of the Knutson Memorial Library and Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center. On Oct. 9, 1982, she was united in marriage to Burton Jothen at Central Lutheran Church in Winona.

Survivors include two nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burton; and a niece.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Health Care Center for their kind and compassionate care.