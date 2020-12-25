ERIE, Ill. — Linda Kay Parr, 76, of Erie died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her home. Linda was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Westby, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Thorgerson) Sather. She married Tyrone Parr, Feb. 27, 1965, in Westby. He predeceased her in May of 1990.

Linda was a member of the Clinton Women’s Club. She loved her dogs, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She often told of riding in the milk truck with her father as a child.

Survivors include one daughter, Shelby (Mark) Ray of Clinton, Iowa; one son, Bob (Krisy Dauen) Parr of Albany; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Bohland of Molin, Marie Pervanaze of Minnesota, and Yvonne Parr of Westby; three grandchildren, Josh Ray, Haleigh Parr, and Harper Parr; and one great-grandchild, Journey.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa, with Pastor Toni Lucas officiating. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.