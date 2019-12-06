Linda Lou (Hase) Bekkum, 67, formerly of Viroqua died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bethel Home and Services, after a long illness of genetic cirrhosis of the the liver, which turned to cancer of the liver and bones.

Linda was born March 2, 1952, in Vernon County, to Theodore Roosevelt Hase and Eleanor Irene Holt. She worked at several secretary and clerk typist jobs during all of the families moves in military living, but her favorite job was as head secretary for Construction Division, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Japan. She had to uproot and move a lot as a military spouse, however, Japan was the longest she was able to stay rooted and actually kept a job for several years, until retiring back to Westby, where she spent the next 23 years trying to remodel and decorate her one stable home.

Linda enjoyed crocheting baby afghans and hats for new born babies and in the end years, she started sewing and tying many baby quilts, that she would donate to all the local hospital maternity wards, toys for tots and needy children.

She enjoyed starting up a lot of volunteer positions during Linda's and Sherman's years with the military, but her favorite was starting up free daycare for enlisted wives that had to take on second jobs, but couldn't afford the child care services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}