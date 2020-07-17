× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON, Wis./VIROQUA — Lisa Ann Gabrielson, 41, of Madison and formerly of Viroqua passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born March 7, 1979, in La Crosse, to Dennis and Carolyn (Leisso) Gabrielson. Lisa attended Viroqua High School, where she was active in cross country, track and the arts, and graduated college from UW-Milwaukee. She was a kind, thoughtful sister, daughter and friend, who loved music, her cat, Josie and helping others.

Survivors include her parents, Dennis Gabrielson and Carolyn (Gary) Jacobson; her three sisters, Angela (Bill) Gneiser, Renae (Jay) Wickham, Bonnie Gabrielson; stepsisters, Nikki (Robert) Norton and Amy (Nick) McHugh; eight nieces and nephews, Natalie, Nathan and Nicholas Gneiser, Julia, Alex Meyer and Avery Wickham, Briell and Preston McHugh; her stepgrandma, Phyllis Jacobson; other relatives and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by grandparents, Otto and Laura Gabrielson and Earl and Mildred Leisso.

A gathering for family and friends held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. The family requested that those attending the gathering please wear a mask. Immediately following the gathering, Lisa was laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In remembrance of Lisa’s life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to Dane County’s National Alliance on Mental Health (namidanecounty.org), or the Yahara House (https:/journeymhc.orgonate/), an organization that supported Lisa and our family for many years.