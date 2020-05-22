CASHTON — Lorraine Carolyn (Gration) Goodman, 87, formerly of rural Cashton passed away in the loving arms and spirit of her whole family, while living at her daughter’s home in West Virginia.
Lorraine was born Oct. 6, 1932, to Carl and Carolyn (Mills) Gration, in New Jersey. Upon graduation from high school, she furthered her education and earned a bachelor of science degree, to become a registered nurse. She married her best friend, John Henry Goodman, Sept. 12, 1953. They were married in Browns Mills, N.J. Together they raised a large family. She and John later moved to Cashton, in 1978.
Lorraine is survived by her children, John C. (Gina) Goodman of Missouri City, Texas; Laura (John) Huda of Browns Mills, N.J.; Christopher J. (Mary) Goodman of Sparta; Kathy (Robert) Joyce of Gap Mills, W.V.; Jennifer (Bruce) McBain of Hatfield, Wis.; and Alex M. (Jolene) Goodman of La Crosse; 21 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Degenhardt of Sparta; brother and sister-in-law, James (Judy) Goodman of Eagan, Minn.; and Virginia Goodman of New Jersey; along with many other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Goodman; a two year old daughter, Nancy Jane Goodman; her parents, Carl and Carolyn Gration; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and John W. Goodman; brother-in-law, Robert Goodman; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Rick Cline; sister-in-law, Peg Goodman; and brother-in-law, Stan Guie.
A private family burial was planned for Monday, May 18, in the Brush Creek Cemetery, in rural Ontario. In honor of Lorraine’s love for planting flowers, please celebrate her memory by planting flowers of your own and remembering her fondly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in honor of Lorraine. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
