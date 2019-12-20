Lorraine M. Stendahl

Lorraine graduated from Cashton High School, followed by Vernon County Normal School. She then taught at the Clinton School for two years. On Aug. 6, 1955, she married Orville Stendahl at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Lorraine gave piano lessons to area students for over 10 years. She also cleaned at Norskedalen and the Coon Town Hall. Lorraine was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where she was active with the South Ridge Circle and WELCA, taught Sunday school for many years and made baby quilts for baptisms. Lorraine enjoyed baking with her great-granddaughter, Mia, and shopping with her sister, Hazel. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughter, Mia.