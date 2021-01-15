 Skip to main content
LuAnn Emily (Reetz) Schmidt
VIROQUA — LuAnn Emily (Reetz) Schmidt, 73, of Viroqua died after a long battle with leukemia (AML) Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at the Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, at rural Renville, Minn.

LuAnn graduated from Danube High School in Danube, Minn., and Mankato State College in Mankato, Minn. She taught English and German at Lincoln High School in Lake City, Minn., before moving to Viroqua. After moving to Viroqua, she worked at the radio station and at the family automobile business. She married Richard John Schmidt, Dec. 26, 1971.

LuAnn is survived by her husband, Richard; two daughters, Tricia (Michael Bauch), grandsons, Oliver and Riley; Heidi (Jerim DesJariais), grandchildren, Isaiah, Vaughn, and DJ; one sister, Marlys (Robert Meliu); brother-in-law, Robert Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Margaret (Kevin Dubois); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Thanks to Pastor Williams for his visits, devotions, and prayers. Many thanks to family friends for their prayers and support throughout this journey. Thanks to Dr. Parsons, Nina Conard, Kathy Frisby, and the entire infusion staff at Gundersen Clinic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family service will be held and interment will be in the Viroqua Cemetery.

The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family. www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.

