MANKATO, Minn. — Lucas J. Knight, 23, of Mankato was involved in an aviation accident near Cottage Grove, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, that took his life.
Lucas was formerly from Coon Valley, and was born in La Crosse, Dec. 3, 1996, to Dennis and Lisa Knight. Lucas attended all of his school years in Westby and graduated in 2015. He was actively involved in cross-country and band and had also been involved in wrestling and track. He was an avid reader from an early age and the sense of taking him on vacation was at times questioned, since he always had a book to his nose. Lucas also had a penchant for technologically-oriented devices and enjoyed electronics. He worked at Shopko, while in high school and at the Ace Hardware Distribution Warehouse, after graduation.
Lucas matriculated to Minnesota State University, Mankato, and shortly thereafter developed an intense interest in aviation. He enjoyed learning about the aircraft and the intricacies associated with flying and loved to share his stories detailing his flights and his associated exuberance. His roommates dubbed him a nerd, due to the amount of time spent reading about aviation and studying his note cards.
Lucas was involved in Phi Delta Theta fraternity at MNSU and enjoyed attending two STLF (Students Today Leaders Forever) mission trips, the second of which he helped to organize. During college, Lucas’ employment at Best Buy enabled him to meet and greet people and sharpen his knowledge of electronics. He was also a footwear expert at Scheels, and this summer had begun a part-time job driving for Fed-Ex, making deliveries, predominately in the Owatonna area.
Lucas loved being outdoors and being active, whether it was going for a run, bicycling, riding his motorcycle, or being on the water with friends. He loved trying new foods, was considered an expert by many on being able to pull off a smorgasbord of innocent pranks, and was absolutely ga-ga over Teslas. He developed a penchant for making new friends and his family has been completely and utterly humbled by the generosity bestowed upon us by some of his close friends.
Family and friendship has always been an important part of his life and he absolutely adored his little sister, Dani (Madison) and his younger brother, Ryan (Winona). His grandparents are Nolan and Marie Knight, Strawberry Point, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Bertha Garcia; and his cousin, Steven Harreld.
Lucas had a million-dollar smile and it would be his earnest desire for those saddened by his departure from this earth, to improve yourself, inspire others, and keep moving forward.
The family would like to thank law enforcement and the search and rescue teams for their dedicated work, and to family, friends and the community, for their outpouring of love and support.
All are welcome to a memorial visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. Please wear a mask. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship in Lucas’ memory.
