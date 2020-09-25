Lucas J. Knight

Lucas loved being outdoors and being active, whether it was going for a run, bicycling, riding his motorcycle, or being on the water with friends. He loved trying new foods, was considered an expert by many on being able to pull off a smorgasbord of innocent pranks, and was absolutely ga-ga over Teslas. He developed a penchant for making new friends and his family has been completely and utterly humbled by the generosity bestowed upon us by some of his close friends.

Family and friendship has always been an important part of his life and he absolutely adored his little sister, Dani (Madison) and his younger brother, Ryan (Winona). His grandparents are Nolan and Marie Knight, Strawberry Point, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Bertha Garcia; and his cousin, Steven Harreld.

Lucas had a million-dollar smile and it would be his earnest desire for those saddened by his departure from this earth, to improve yourself, inspire others, and keep moving forward.

The family would like to thank law enforcement and the search and rescue teams for their dedicated work, and to family, friends and the community, for their outpouring of love and support.

All are welcome to a memorial visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. Please wear a mask. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship in Lucas’ memory.