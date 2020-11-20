RURAL VIROQUA — Lucille P. (Rude) Widner, 98, of rural Viroqua passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Lucille was born Feb. 3, 1922, to the late Tonette “Malena” (Haukland) and Bernt August Rude. She graduated from Westby High School in 1939. She was united in marriage to Arnold Widner, March 5, 1941. She enjoyed many things, especially her family. They brought much joy to her life.

Lucille is survived by her two sons, Larry (Lenore) of Viroqua and Sidney (Lisa) of Westby; six grandchildren, Camille Montgomery, Derek (Meagan) Widner, Sarah (Ben) Slack, Troy Widner, Lucas Widner, and Rachel (Spencer) Krause; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; her son, Frederick; and her siblings, Otis Rude, Arthur Rude, and Alice Mae Nelson.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will only be a private family graveside service.

Blessed be our memory of Lucille Widner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westby Coon Prairie Church, Norseland Nursing Home, or the Coon Prairie Cemetery.

Lucille’s family would like to thank the staff at Norseland Nursing Home for taking wonderful care of her.