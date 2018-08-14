Mamie Elverda (Goplin) Paulson, 95, passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home, Viroqua.
She was born March 18, 1923, to Edna (Peterson) and Peter Goplin in Westby. She married Howard Paulson June 30, 1961, in Waukon, Iowa. To this union was born two sons, Mark and Duane. Mamie and Howard farmed their entire married life until they retired on Howard’s home farm at Route 2, Westby. She was a member of WCP church.
In addition to her parents, Edna and Peter Goplin, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; three brothers, Erling, Paul and Arvid Goplin; one sister, Ona Hanson; and sisters-in-law, Agnes and Janet Goplin.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Paulson and Duane Paulson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank Vernon Manor and staff for the wonderful care Mamie received there. Thank you to Pastors Dan and Julie Wollman for their many visits and spiritual guidance through the years. The family would also like to thank her nieces for all of the assistance throughout the years, while Mamie was still at home.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastors Dan and Julie Wollman officiated with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery following the service. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.Com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
